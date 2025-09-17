Brokerages Set GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK) Price Target at $37.38

Shares of GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.3750.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSK. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 252.1% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 845 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 841 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GSK opened at $40.04 on Friday. GSK has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $43.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $81.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.50.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. GSK had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 10.81%.The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. GSK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.590-4.590 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GSK will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.4206 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

