Brokerages Set Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Price Target at $60.63

Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.6250.

Several research analysts recently commented on INTA shares. Wall Street Zen raised Intapp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Intapp to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intapp from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intapp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Intapp from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th.

Intapp Trading Down 0.6%

INTA opened at $44.59 on Friday. Intapp has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $77.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.79, a P/E/G ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.79 and a 200-day moving average of $51.09.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 3.61%.The company had revenue of $135.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Intapp’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Intapp has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.130 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intapp will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Intapp announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 12th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Intapp news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 1,520 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $68,719.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 442,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,985,577.81. This trade represents a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 2,968 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.80, for a total value of $124,062.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 879,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,760,341.20. The trade was a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,169 shares of company stock valued at $4,292,798. 13.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,568,000 after acquiring an additional 6,419 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the first quarter valued at $924,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 128.0% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,729 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the first quarter valued at $756,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 7.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Featured Articles

