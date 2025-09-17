Brokerages Set Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) PT at $18.43

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.4286.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th.

Shares of LRMR stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86. The company has a market cap of $331.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.91. Larimar Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $9.50.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James E. Flynn purchased 9,375,000 shares of Larimar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,538,945 shares in the company, valued at $30,524,624. This represents a 5,718.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 91.0% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 23,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 11,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

