Brokerages Set Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) PT at $104.11

Shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.1111.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Light & Wonder from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Light & Wonder from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Light & Wonder in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th.

In related news, Director Jamie Odell acquired 8,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $652,152.75. Following the acquisition, the director owned 8,275 shares in the company, valued at $652,152.75. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Antonia Korsanos acquired 8,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.05 per share, for a total transaction of $645,603.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 22,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,826,340.75. The trade was a 54.68% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 37,756 shares of company stock valued at $3,209,088. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNW. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Light & Wonder by 4,783.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Light & Wonder by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Light & Wonder by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LNW opened at $88.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.91. Light & Wonder has a 1-year low of $69.56 and a 1-year high of $115.00.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.29 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 71.17%. Light & Wonder’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Light & Wonder will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

