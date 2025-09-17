Brokerages Set Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SDST) Price Target at $51.13

Shares of Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SDST – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.1250.
SDST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stardust Power to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stardust Power in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stardust Power during the first quarter worth about $2,134,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Stardust Power during the first quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stardust Power during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 32.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Stardust Power stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. Stardust Power has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $125.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.74.
Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.30). On average, research analysts forecast that Stardust Power will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.
Stardust Power Inc is a vertically-integrated lithium refinery that engages in producing battery-grade lithium. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.
