Brokerages Set The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) Price Target at $24.67

The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.6667.

Several brokerages have commented on AES. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of AES from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AES from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AES from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 247.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 968,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,185,000 after purchasing an additional 689,741 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 3.2% during the second quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 253,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,766 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the second quarter worth $156,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 3.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,323,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,927,000 after purchasing an additional 43,578 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 25.4% during the second quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 15,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82. AES has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.92.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. AES had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.176 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.30%.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

