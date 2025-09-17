Brokerages Set Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) PT at $31.86

Shares of Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.8571.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TYRA shares. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tyra Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company.

Tyra Biosciences stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.79 million, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.27. Tyra Biosciences has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $29.60.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 6,466 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 11,804 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Tyra Biosciences by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

