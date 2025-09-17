Brokerages Set Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) PT at $87.50

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.50.

VKTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th.

In other news, CEO Brian Lian sold 26,889 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $747,514.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,388,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,386,789.20. The trade was a 1.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Marianna Mancini sold 4,266 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $118,466.82. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 377,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,484,146.95. The trade was a 1.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,421 shares of company stock worth $984,405. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VKTX. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 58.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1,621.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 64.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VKTX opened at $23.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 0.73. Viking Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $18.92 and a twelve month high of $81.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.14.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.14). Viking Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

