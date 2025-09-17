Brokerages Set West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) PT at $320.71

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $318.5556.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $311.00 target price on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WST. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 23,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $258.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.05. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1 year low of $187.43 and a 1 year high of $352.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.84.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $766.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.11 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 16.48%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.650-6.850 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

