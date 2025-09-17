Brokerages Set Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Price Target at $9.80

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.80.

Wolfspeed Stock Down 16.2%

NYSE WOLF opened at $2.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.65. Wolfspeed has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $17.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2.42. The company has a market cap of $388.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Wolfspeed by 18.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,913,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,503 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 2.2% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,665,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,396,000 after buying an additional 146,106 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 72.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,329,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,723,000 after buying an additional 1,822,958 shares in the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the second quarter worth $962,000. Finally, Shah Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the first quarter worth $6,586,000.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.