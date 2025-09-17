Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Receives $32.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 30,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 154,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 104,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBU opened at $27.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Brookfield Business Partners has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $28.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -209.69 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is currently -192.31%.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

