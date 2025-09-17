BTIG Research Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN)

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at BTIG Research in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Wendy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.97.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $9.56 on Monday. Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $20.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.74.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $560.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.95 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 103.07% and a net margin of 8.63%.The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Wendy’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 1,111.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 7,180.9% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Wendy’s by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

