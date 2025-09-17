Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. $BVN Shares Sold by E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB trimmed its position in shares of Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) by 43.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Buenaventura Mining were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVN. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Buenaventura Mining by 1,363.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,947 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Buenaventura Mining during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Buenaventura Mining during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Buenaventura Mining during the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Buenaventura Mining by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Buenaventura Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Buenaventura Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Shares of NYSE:BVN opened at $20.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.20. Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Buenaventura Mining (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.29 million. Buenaventura Mining had a net margin of 38.38% and a return on equity of 9.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

