Byline Bancorp, Inc. $BY Stock Holdings Lowered by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its holdings in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1,726.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 89,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 44.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Byline Bancorp Price Performance

Byline Bancorp stock opened at $28.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.63. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.91. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $32.89.

Byline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Byline Bancorp ( NYSE:BY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $110.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.95 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 10.98%. On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Byline Bancorp news, insider Dana Rose sold 1,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $57,491.24. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,121.92. This represents a 16.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

