C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stephens

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $3.00. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 75.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCCC. Wall Street Zen cut C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.67.

C4 Therapeutics Price Performance

C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $3.41 on Monday. C4 Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $7.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $242.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.98.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 325.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C4 Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

