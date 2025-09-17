Calix (NYSE:CALX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Roth Capital Analyst Says

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Roth Capital from $60.00 to $69.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CALX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Calix from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Calix from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Calix in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Calix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of Calix stock opened at $61.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.42 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.83. Calix has a twelve month low of $28.60 and a twelve month high of $63.70.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $241.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.81 million. Calix had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.09%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Calix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.310-0.371 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Calix will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 76,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,300. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,114,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,126,015.20. This trade represents a 1.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,000 in the last three months. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Calix by 27.0% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 36.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 4.6% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 10,000.0% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 0.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

