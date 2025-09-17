Calumet, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Calumet, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.7083.

Separately, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Calumet from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th.

Shares of Calumet stock opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.95. Calumet has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $25.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.97.

Calumet (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.26). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Calumet’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Calumet will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Calumet in the 2nd quarter valued at $500,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Calumet in the 2nd quarter valued at $577,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Calumet in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Calumet by 18,512.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 183,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 182,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Calumet by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 609,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,600,000 after buying an additional 20,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Calumet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, formulating, and marketing of a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to customers across a broad range of consumer-facing and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products & Solutions, Performance Brands, Montana/Renewables, and Corporate.

