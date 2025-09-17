Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Coverage Initiated at Compass Point

Equities researchers at Compass Point began coverage on shares of Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CAN. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Canaan from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Canaan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Canaan in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Canaan from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Canaan from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canaan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CAN opened at $0.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Canaan has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $3.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.77. The firm has a market cap of $301.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 3.45.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $13.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 million. Canaan had a negative return on equity of 92.49% and a negative net margin of 77.01%. Canaan has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Canaan will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canaan announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 27th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAN. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Canaan by 5,016.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,235,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093,743 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Canaan during the 4th quarter worth $9,584,000. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in Canaan by 2,306.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 4,311,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,839,000 after buying an additional 4,132,539 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Canaan by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,808,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after buying an additional 1,637,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its holdings in shares of Canaan by 82.6% during the first quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 2,384,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,537 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

