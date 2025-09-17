Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ACG Acquisition (LON:ACG)

ACG Acquisition (LON:ACG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 760 price target on shares of ACG Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 825.
ACG Acquisition Stock Performance
ACG Acquisition (LON:ACG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 15th. The company reported GBX 80 EPS for the quarter.
ACG Acquisition Company Profile
ACG Metals is a company with a vision to consolidate the copper industry through a series of roll-up acquisitions, with best-in-class ESG and carbon footprint characteristics.
In September 2024, ACG successfully completed the acquisition of the Gediktepe Mine which is expected to transition to primary copper and zinc production from 2026 and will target annual steady-state copper equivalent production of 20-25 kt.
