Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Manolete Partners (LON:MANO)

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Manolete Partners (LON:MANO – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 172 price objective on the stock.

LON MANO opened at GBX 95 on Tuesday. Manolete Partners has a twelve month low of GBX 70.14 and a twelve month high of GBX 125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.92, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a current ratio of 4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £41.62 million, a PE ratio of 4,726.37 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 89.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 87.04.

Manolete Partners (LON:MANO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported GBX 2.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Manolete Partners had a return on equity of 109.76% and a net margin of 180.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Manolete Partners will post 4.2845258 EPS for the current year.

Manolete Partners Plc is the UK’s leading insolvency litigation financing company which was founded in 2009 by its Chief Executive, Steven Cooklin, a UK Chartered Accountant.

Manolete finances the pursuit of claims through litigation and alternative dispute resolution to produce optimal returns for the creditors of insolvent companies.

