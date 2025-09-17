Canadian National Railway Company $CNI Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $875,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 39.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,664,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $259,694,000 after acquiring an additional 755,518 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 31.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.36.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $95.67 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway Company has a twelve month low of $91.07 and a twelve month high of $121.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.6507 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Further Reading

