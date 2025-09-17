Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Position in Stride, Inc. $LRN

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Stride were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LRN. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,169,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,973,000 after acquiring an additional 591,208 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 14,892.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 370,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,807,000 after acquiring an additional 367,545 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 607,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,146,000 after acquiring an additional 332,098 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stride in the 1st quarter valued at $38,835,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Stride in the 1st quarter valued at $38,598,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stride news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 13,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total transaction of $2,270,896.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 706,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,895,378.98. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Stride Stock Performance

NYSE LRN opened at $139.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.22. Stride, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.25 and a twelve month high of $171.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.16 and a 200 day moving average of $142.64.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Stride had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 11.97%.The company had revenue of $653.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LRN shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Stride from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stride from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.40.

Stride Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

