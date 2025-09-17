Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $260,000 Stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. $MLI

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Industries during the first quarter worth $54,072,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 329.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 588,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,926,000 after buying an additional 451,261 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 222.8% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 597,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,509,000 after buying an additional 412,564 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Mueller Industries during the first quarter worth $18,114,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 78.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 443,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,751,000 after buying an additional 194,463 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLI stock opened at $98.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.67. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $66.84 and a one year high of $99.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.05.

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.34. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total transaction of $91,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 92,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,522,308.08. The trade was a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

