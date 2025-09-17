Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Increases Holdings in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 164,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,252,000 after acquiring an additional 67,869 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 29,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $505,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $4,810,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTVA opened at $69.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.40 and a twelve month high of $77.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.77 and its 200 day moving average is $68.25.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.31. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 8.16%.The company had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.12%.

In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $2,766,176.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 49,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,655,240.40. The trade was a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 price target on Corteva in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup downgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $87.00 target price on Corteva and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

