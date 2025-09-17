Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 429 Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 429 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,872,410.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 833,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,510,000 after purchasing an additional 832,999 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 106.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 530,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,228,000 after acquiring an additional 273,453 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 39,575.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 254,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,974,000 after acquiring an additional 253,677 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 299.2% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 319,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,085,000 after acquiring an additional 239,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.74, for a total value of $6,917,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 188,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,078,940.04. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.50, for a total transaction of $964,460.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 16,023 shares in the company, valued at $11,288,203.50. The trade was a 7.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,783 shares of company stock worth $18,710,798 in the last ninety days. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 0.5%

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $778.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $668.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $505.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $276.44 and a 1-year high of $785.23.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $1.69. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $710.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Northcoast Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $512.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $668.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FIX

About Comfort Systems USA

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.