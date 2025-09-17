Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 960 Carpenter Technology Corporation $CRS

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRS. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the first quarter valued at about $329,727,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 37.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,107,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,869,000 after acquiring an additional 570,441 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 19,404.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 479,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,825,000 after acquiring an additional 476,764 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the first quarter valued at about $63,136,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 79.2% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 572,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,806,000 after acquiring an additional 253,163 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $241.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.52. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 1 year low of $138.61 and a 1 year high of $290.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.39.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $755.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.73 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently 10.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Tony R. Thene sold 19,000 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.99, for a total transaction of $4,654,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 535,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,074,304.81. The trade was a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director I Martin Inglis sold 5,691 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.54, for a total transaction of $1,391,677.14. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,243.28. This represents a 45.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,124 shares of company stock valued at $6,890,250. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Carpenter Technology from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.33.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Further Reading

