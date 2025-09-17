Canoe EIT Income Fund (TSE:EIT.UN) Shares Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

Canoe EIT Income Fund (TSE:EIT.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$15.42 and last traded at C$15.46. 282,929 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 172,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.47.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of -0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.35.

See Also

