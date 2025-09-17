Cantor Fitzgerald Increases nLight (NASDAQ:LASR) Price Target to $33.50

nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $27.50 to $33.50 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LASR. Benchmark raised their price objective on nLight from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of nLight in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of nLight from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of nLight from $12.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of nLight in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, nLight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.42.

Shares of LASR opened at $29.43 on Monday. nLight has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $30.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 2.44.

nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. nLight had a negative return on equity of 19.12% and a negative net margin of 21.66%.The firm had revenue of $61.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. nLight has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that nLight will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 38,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $1,083,054.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 273,118 shares in the company, valued at $7,726,508.22. This represents a 12.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 35,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $1,010,858.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,513,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,113,534.86. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 346,155 shares of company stock worth $9,371,219 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of nLight by 147.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in nLight by 1,599.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in nLight by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in nLight in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in nLight by 213.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

