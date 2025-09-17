Capital One Financial Estimates Baker Hughes Q4 Earnings

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) – Capital One Financial cut their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Baker Hughes in a report issued on Monday, September 15th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 11.04%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Baker Hughes has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

BKR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.32.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $47.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.01. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $33.60 and a 52 week high of $49.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 559,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,952,000 after acquiring an additional 32,038 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 34,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 526,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $23,390,150.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 667,593 shares in the company, valued at $29,654,481.06. The trade was a 44.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 30.07%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

