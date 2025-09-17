Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) & Energizer Resources (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Head-To-Head Survey

Profitability

This table compares Capstone Copper and Energizer Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstone Copper 3.89% 2.63% 1.40% Energizer Resources N/A -26.46% -14.56%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Capstone Copper and Energizer Resources”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstone Copper $1.60 billion 0.00 $82.91 million $0.11 N/A Energizer Resources N/A N/A -$9.00 million ($0.08) -3.60

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Capstone Copper has higher revenue and earnings than Energizer Resources. Energizer Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capstone Copper, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

0.6% of Capstone Copper shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Energizer Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Capstone Copper beats Energizer Resources on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, a copper-silver underground mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico. The company also owns a 100% interest in copper-iron-gold Santo Domingo development project in Region III, Chile. The company was formerly known as Capstone Gold Corp. and changed its name to Capstone Mining Corp. in February 2006. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Energizer Resources

NextSource Materials Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Molo graphite mine project located in the Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Energizer Resources Inc. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

