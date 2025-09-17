Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Receives $22.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.40.

CLBT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Cellebrite DI from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th.

Shares of Cellebrite DI stock opened at $17.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.94. Cellebrite DI has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $26.30.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $113.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.33 million. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 34.56%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Cellebrite DI has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Cellebrite DI will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Bosun Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bosun Asset Management LLC now owns 44,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 30,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

