Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.47.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Centerra Gold
Centerra Gold Trading Down 2.1%
Centerra Gold Company Profile
Centerra Gold Inc is a Canadian-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold and copper properties in North America, Türkiye, and other markets worldwide. Centerra operates two mines: the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada, and the Öksüt Mine in Türkiye.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Centerra Gold
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Is It Time to Trim Your Positions in These 2 AI Stocks?
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- These 3 Tech Stocks Just Supercharged Their Buybacks
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 3 Dividend Stocks to Hold Through Market Volatility This Fall
Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.