Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.47.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

CG stock opened at C$12.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.24. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$7.72 and a twelve month high of C$13.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.72.

Centerra Gold Inc is a Canadian-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold and copper properties in North America, Türkiye, and other markets worldwide. Centerra operates two mines: the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada, and the Öksüt Mine in Türkiye.

