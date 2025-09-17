CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) Trading 6% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) were up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $36.42 and last traded at $36.67. Approximately 451,566 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 985,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.60.

Specifically, Director Brian Guan-Chyun Liu bought 1,515,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $49,999,983.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,515,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,999,983. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on CGON shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Jones Trading began coverage on CG Oncology in a report on Monday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on CG Oncology from $68.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Zacks Research raised CG Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered CG Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.91.

CG Oncology Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.69. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 0.87.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05). CG Oncology had a negative return on equity of 19.37% and a negative net margin of 15,945.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CG Oncology, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CG Oncology

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGON. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of CG Oncology by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 9,051 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of CG Oncology by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 209,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 38,626 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of CG Oncology by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 13,589 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CG Oncology by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CG Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,141,000. Institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

CG Oncology Company Profile

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

