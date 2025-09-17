CG Oncology’s (CGON) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $75.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 109.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised CG Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on CG Oncology from $68.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CG Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Monday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.91.

CGON opened at $35.76 on Monday. CG Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $40.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.56 and its 200 day moving average is $25.69.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05). CG Oncology had a negative net margin of 15,945.17% and a negative return on equity of 19.37%. As a group, analysts expect that CG Oncology will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Leonard E. Post sold 2,000 shares of CG Oncology stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leonard E. Post sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,015 shares of company stock worth $3,722,883.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of CG Oncology by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,164,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,270,000 after purchasing an additional 281,637 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in CG Oncology by 11.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,125,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,046,000 after purchasing an additional 214,738 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in CG Oncology by 409.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,736,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,156,000 after buying an additional 1,396,170 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in CG Oncology by 12.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,486,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,658,000 after buying an additional 167,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CG Oncology by 4.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,335,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,727,000 after buying an additional 56,203 shares during the period. 26.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

