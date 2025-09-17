Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG Stake Reduced by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verde Capital Management grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 35,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 50,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 42,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 95.6% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 42,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 20,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMG shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.76.

CMG opened at $39.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.90. The company has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.30 and a 1 year high of $66.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.32%.The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

