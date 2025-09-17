Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) vs. Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Financial Analysis

Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF – Get Free Report) and Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Wynn Macau and Choice Hotels International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wynn Macau N/A N/A N/A Choice Hotels International 19.52% -575.73% 12.92%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.6% of Choice Hotels International shares are held by institutional investors. 24.0% of Choice Hotels International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Wynn Macau has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Choice Hotels International has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Wynn Macau and Choice Hotels International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wynn Macau 0 1 0 0 2.00 Choice Hotels International 4 6 3 0 1.92

Choice Hotels International has a consensus price target of $133.38, indicating a potential upside of 19.25%. Given Choice Hotels International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Choice Hotels International is more favorable than Wynn Macau.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wynn Macau and Choice Hotels International”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wynn Macau $3.68 billion N/A $410.01 million N/A N/A Choice Hotels International $1.58 billion 3.27 $299.67 million $6.50 17.21

Wynn Macau has higher revenue and earnings than Choice Hotels International.

Summary

Choice Hotels International beats Wynn Macau on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wynn Macau

Wynn Macau, Limited engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in the People’s Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau. The company offers tables games, slot machines or similar gaming devices; offers 24-hour gaming, and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; food and beverage outlets; brand-name and retail shopping; recreation and leisure facilities, including a cable car ride through SkyCab, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and a meeting and convention spaces. It provides poker pit games; and public entertainment attractions, consisting of rotunda show featuring a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling along with gold tree of prosperity and dragon of fortune attractions, as well as performance lake. In addition, the company is involved in the development, design, and preconstruction activities, and offers technical consultancy, administrative activities, and management and support services. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Macau. Wynn Macau, Limited operates as a subsidiary of WM Cayman Holdings Limited I.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection. Choice Hotels International, Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, Maryland.

