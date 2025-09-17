Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Price Target Cut to $142.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Mizuho from $152.00 to $142.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.43% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chord Energy from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Chord Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Chord Energy from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Chord Energy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chord Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.25.

Chord Energy Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of Chord Energy stock opened at $106.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Chord Energy has a 12-month low of $79.83 and a 12-month high of $140.15. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.04.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.09). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.02%.The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chord Energy will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chord Energy news, EVP Shannon Browning Kinney sold 3,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.43, for a total value of $318,293.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,549.50. The trade was a 17.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chord Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRD. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 59.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 236,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,651,000 after acquiring an additional 88,490 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Chord Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 791,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,198,000 after purchasing an additional 47,649 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Chord Energy by 364.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 28,084 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,940,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

