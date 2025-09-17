Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $166.00 to $169.00. The stock had previously closed at $102.31, but opened at $106.29. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Chord Energy shares last traded at $105.57, with a volume of 119,790 shares changing hands.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Chord Energy from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chord Energy from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $152.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Chord Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chord Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chord Energy

In other Chord Energy news, EVP Shannon Browning Kinney sold 3,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.43, for a total transaction of $318,293.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,549.50. This trade represents a 17.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 6,714.2% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 709,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,675,000 after buying an additional 698,680 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 210.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 734,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,110,000 after buying an additional 497,789 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the first quarter worth about $36,837,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 365.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 337,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,435,000 after buying an additional 264,828 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 22.2% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 990,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,918,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.07 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.02%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. Analysts expect that Chord Energy Corporation will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Chord Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is currently 132.32%.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

