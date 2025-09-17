Chris Birch Purchases 88 Shares of Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Stock

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Free Report) insider Chris Birch bought 88 shares of Harworth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 171 per share, with a total value of £150.48.

Chris Birch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 15th, Chris Birch bought 80 shares of Harworth Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 189 per share, with a total value of £151.20.

Harworth Group Price Performance

HWG opened at GBX 170 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 180.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 175.01. Harworth Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 155 and a 12-month high of GBX 195. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £551.60 million, a P/E ratio of 982.66 and a beta of 0.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Harworth Group ( LON:HWG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX 3 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Harworth Group had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 52.25%. Equities analysts predict that Harworth Group plc will post 15.3212521 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 price objective on shares of Harworth Group in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 price objective on shares of Harworth Group in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Harworth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 210.

Harworth Group Company Profile

Harworth Group plc is a leading sustainable regenerator of land and property for development and investment which owns, develops and manages a portfolio of over 14,000 acres of land on around 100 sites located throughout the North of England and Midlands. The Group specialises in the regeneration of large, complex sites, in particular former industrial sites, into new residential and industrial & logistics developments.

