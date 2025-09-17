Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jones Trading initiated coverage on Cipher Mining in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Cipher Mining from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Cipher Mining from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.11.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Trading Up 6.1%

Cipher Mining stock opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.77 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.52. Cipher Mining has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $11.64.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $43.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.89 million. Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 21.71% and a negative net margin of 96.95%. On average, analysts forecast that Cipher Mining will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cipher Mining

In related news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 667,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $4,075,431.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 93,667,437 shares in the company, valued at $572,308,040.07. This trade represents a 0.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holding Ltd V3 sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $8,982,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 83,942,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,743,744.82. This trade represents a 1.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,811,532 shares of company stock valued at $71,140,642. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marex Group plc bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cipher Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $397,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Cipher Mining by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,295 shares during the last quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Cipher Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $846,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Cipher Mining by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,984,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,138 shares during the last quarter. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.