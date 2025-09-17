Citigroup Begins Coverage on Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA)

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NEXA. Scotiabank set a $4.00 price target on shares of Nexa Resources and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Nexa Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.67.

Nexa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Nexa Resources stock opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.23. Nexa Resources has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $708.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.20 million. Nexa Resources had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nexa Resources will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mining and Smelting. It produces zinc, zamac, zinc oxide, and zincal, as well as by-products, such as copper, lead, silver, gold, copper sulfate, sulfuric acid, copper cementum, silver concentrate, slag aggregates, and cadmium/sponge deposits.

