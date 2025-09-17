Citigroup Boosts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $280.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $225.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GOOGL. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.85.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $251.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.65. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $253.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The business had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.73, for a total value of $7,466,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,429,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,219,089.16. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,785. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,588 shares of company stock worth $44,296,554 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 27,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 88,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,637,000 after purchasing an additional 13,371 shares during the period. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

