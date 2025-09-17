Citigroup Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Stock

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $14.60 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 price target on DLocal in a report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of DLocal in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen raised DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Hsbc Global Res raised DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, HSBC raised DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

DLocal Stock Up 3.2%

DLO opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.13. DLocal has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $16.44.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $256.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.71 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 36.85% and a net margin of 16.90%.DLocal’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. DLocal has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that DLocal will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DLocal

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lane Generational LLC grew its holdings in DLocal by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 525,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after buying an additional 113,297 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in DLocal by 603.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in DLocal by 203.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 25,676 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in DLocal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,401,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in DLocal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLocal Company Profile

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

