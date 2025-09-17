Citigroup Issues Positive Forecast for Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Stock Price

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NWL. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

Newell Brands Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $11.78. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.64.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 3.29%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Newell Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.660-0.70 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.160-0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.46%.

Insider Activity at Newell Brands

In other Newell Brands news, CEO Melanie Arlene Huet sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $44,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 52,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,755.77. The trade was a 14.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newell Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Newell Brands during the first quarter worth about $10,187,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,709,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,999,000 after acquiring an additional 420,638 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 143,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 78,718 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,064,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,801,000 after acquiring an additional 48,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

