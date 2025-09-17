Citigroup Raises Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target to $70.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 61.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, July 10th. BTIG Research raised Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

ALLY stock opened at $43.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.70. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $29.52 and a fifty-two week high of $43.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.21. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 7.64%.The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 385.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 662.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

