Citigroup Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $68.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price target of $78.00. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PB

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Down 1.1%

PB stock opened at $65.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.38. Prosperity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $61.57 and a fifty-two week high of $86.75.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $310.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.66 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 6.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prosperity Bancshares

In related news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $41,454.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 45,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,122,868. This represents a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,300 shares of company stock valued at $995,019. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 8.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,634,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,156,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 23.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 9.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.