Citigroup Upgrades Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) to Buy

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $13.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.60% from the company’s current price.

VLY has been the topic of several other reports. Hovde Group started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.85.

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $10.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.13. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $11.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.17.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $495.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.79 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 12.87%.Valley National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 206.6% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 11,831.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

