City Center Advisors LLC Decreases Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

City Center Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,676 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.1% of City Center Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. City Center Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 17,873 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Kelly Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 297,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.19, for a total value of $53,064,447.43. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,749,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,937,396.57. The trade was a 3.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $11,440,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,548,225 shares in the company, valued at $11,524,126,241.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,975,304 shares of company stock worth $665,001,763. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $174.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.82, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.11 and its 200 day moving average is $142.40. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $184.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Arete Research raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.83.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

