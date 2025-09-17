CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

YOU has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on CLEAR Secure from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CLEAR Secure from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CLEAR Secure from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on CLEAR Secure from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded CLEAR Secure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CLEAR Secure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.71.

CLEAR Secure Stock Up 0.1%

YOU opened at $37.86 on Tuesday. CLEAR Secure has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $38.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.27.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. CLEAR Secure had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 122.69%. The business had revenue of $219.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. CLEAR Secure’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. CLEAR Secure has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CLEAR Secure will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLEAR Secure Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. CLEAR Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CLEAR Secure

In other CLEAR Secure news, Director Adam Wiener sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 201,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,190. This trade represents a 2.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael Z. Barkin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $656,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,507.25. This trade represents a 61.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,027 shares of company stock worth $2,043,243. 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YOU. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in CLEAR Secure by 329.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CLEAR Secure during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CLEAR Secure during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 217.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 72.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLEAR Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Featured Stories

