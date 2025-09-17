Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 535 price objective on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CBG. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 463 price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Close Brothers Group to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 525 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 327 price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 370 target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 464.29.

Close Brothers Group Stock Performance

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group stock opened at GBX 497.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £749.27 million, a PE ratio of -725.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 463.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 375.62. Close Brothers Group has a one year low of GBX 179.83 and a one year high of GBX 563.50.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

